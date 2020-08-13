Lakshmi Priyaa Asks Netizens To Stop Claiming Kamala Harris’ Identity; Says She Is ‘American’

On August 11 (Tuesday), Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden chose California Senator Kamala Harris as a candidate for the Vice President's Elections this year. The Democratic nominee is the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for such a post. The 55-year-old American politician was born to a Tamil mother Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican father Donald Harris. Ever since her name was announced for the VP elections, people from India, especially Tamil Nadu are congratulating her.

Kamala Harris has become the top trending name right now on the internet. All thanks to the people of India who consider her to be the Vice President of the US. However, a Tamil actress has recently taken an objection over the same and asked people to stop claiming her identity.

Actress Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli has claimed that she is related to Kamala Harris and said the latter identifies herself as 'American'. Taking to Twitter, the Richie actress wrote, "Come on guys... @KamalaHarris is very clear about her identity and says she identifies herself as simply 'American'. Can we not claim her identity pls.. you ask me how I know this? that's only because her thatha and my great grandfather were distant cousi........" (sic)

Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli mentioned in her tweet that Kamala Harris' grandfather and her great grandfather were distant cousins. Interestingly, on August 12 (Wednesday), Kamala Harris opened up about her parents in her first election speech.

Kamala said, "My mother and father, they came from opposite sides of the world to arrive in America. One from India and the other from Jamaica in search of a world-class education. But what brought them together was the civil rights movement of the 1960s. And that is how they met as students in the streets of Oakland marching and shouting for this thing called justice in a struggle that continues today."

Well, apart from Lakshmi, Priyanka Chopra, Anand Mahindra, Mindy Kaling, Padma Lakshmi and others also reacted to this piece of news. Do let us know your reaction to Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli's claims about Kamala Harris.

(With ANI Inputs)