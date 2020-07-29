Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Sends Legal Notice To Vanitha Vijaykumar Post Their Altercation On Social Media

Not too long ago, social media witnessed the controversial verbal brawl between Vanitha Vijaykumar and Lakshmy Ramakrishnan. Well now, the Ammani actress has decided to take legal action against Vanitha for allegedly abusing her over a Skype call arranged by a YouTube channel. In a press release issued by Lakshmy, she revealed that a legal notice has been sent to Vanitha in the context of the verbal abuse by her during the call.

Times of India quoted a few lines from the legal notice as saying, "In the context of the verbal abuse over me through a Skype call, by Vanitha Vijaykumar, which was initiated by Ms. Vanitha herself, through a YouTube channel and webcasted through the same channel, owned by M/s Nian Media Pvt Ltd, I have along with my husband adhered to legal proceedings by causing a Legal Demand Notice through our advocates against her and another, notifying her about the liability under both Civil and Criminal Laws."

She added that the notice's copy has been sent to the concerned authorities and wrote, "Accordingly, we have sent the copy of the notice to concerned Inspector of Police, All Women's Police Station, Vadapalani and SRMC station, Deputy Commission of Police, Vadapalani, Assistant Commissioner of Police and Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women (Mahila Ayog)"

As per several reports, the Manikkam actress was irked with Lakshmy and Kasthuri Shankar, for their interference in her personal matter and recent wedding with Peter Paul. Further, the two senior actors extended support to the filmmaker's first wife Elizabeth Helen. Following these, Vanitha lashed out at Lakshmy on the Skype call and reportedly ended the conversation midway. She had also revealed that Vanitha was being abusive towards her.

Earlier in a tweet, Lakshmy said that she will continue lending support to victims and their children. She also thanked Tamilians across the world for loving and supporting her.

Elizabeth Helen Apologises To Lakshmy Ramakrishnan Post Her Verbal Brawl With Vanitha Vijaykumar!

Sanam Shetty Requests Vanitha Vijaykumar To Not Support Extra Marital Affairs!