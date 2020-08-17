Lokesh Kanagaraj Has THIS To Say About The Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth Project!

Of lately, there have been several rumours about Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming project with Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth. Recently, during a media interaction, the director simply could not escape a question about the highly anticipated film. He was apparently asked about Thalaivar 169, backed by Kamal Haasan's production house.

A tight-lipped Lokesh hinted that it is too early to talk about the film, considering their respective current projects. He added that the production company has to decide about the project and they will announce it once all agreements are signed. Well, the fans and followers of the two Superstars will have to wait a little longer to witness the official update on the film.

Meanwhile, Lokesh Kanagaraj is awaiting the release of his next with Vijay titled Master. The action-thriller was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed indefinitely owing to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Bankrolled by XB Creations in association with Seven Screen Studio, the movie will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das in key roles.

Lokesh also has a few other movies in his kitty that includes Kaithi 2 with Dream Warrior Pictures and a yet-to-be-titled Telugu project backed by Mythri Movie Makers.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe directed by Siva. The family-drama bankrolled by Sun Pictures, will have Lady Superstar Nayanthara and National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh essaying important roles.

Kamal Haasan is gearing up to resume shooting of his upcoming film with Shankar, Indian 2. Backed by Subaskaran Allirajah, the film will also feature Nedumudi Venu, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha and Samuthirakani. The vigilante action-thriller is a sequel to Kamal's 1996 film Indian.

