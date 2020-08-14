Lokesh Kanagaraj Is Not Directing Kaithi Hindi Remake: To Concentrate On Tamil Cinema!

Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most sought-after filmmakers of the contemporary Tamil cinema. The talented filmmaker is all set to release his ambitious project Master which features Vijay in the lead role, once lockdown ends and theaters reopen. In a recent interview, Lokesh slammed the rumours which suggested that he might make his Hindi cinema debut soon.

Recently, it was rumoured that Lokesh Kanagaraj will soon make his Bollywood debut with the remake of his blockbuster outing Kaithi. The filmmaker rubbished the reports and suggest that he is not directing the Hindi remake of Kaithi, which is expected to star Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Lokesh is planning to solely concentrate on Tamil cinema for now.

However, the young director confirmed that a sequel is on cards for Kaithi, and he might reunite with actor Karthi for the project. Lokesh Kanagaraj's confirmation has totally excited the Tamil cinema audiences and fans of Karthi, who are eagerly waiting for the sequel of the blockbuster action thriller.