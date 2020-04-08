    For Quick Alerts
      Losliya Viral Video Controversy: Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Finally Reacts To Leaked Intimate Clip

      Losliya, a newsreader from Sri Lanka, rose to fame in South when she appeared in Bigg Boss Tamil 3, hosted by Kamal Haasan, as a contestant. She was known for her innocent personality and on-screen romance with Kavin in the house, and fans loved her for that. However, recently, Losliya's private intimate video has gone viral on the internet.

      Ever since Losliya Mariyanesan came out of Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house, there were rumours doing the rounds that she was already married and a wedding photo was spread all over the internet. However, her close friend refuted the rumours.

      Reacting to the reports of leaked intimate videos, Losliya has shared an Instagram post in which she wrote, "In this world with full of lies, we all have some sparkles which stays in our lives but at one point we do realize that we've only left alone with our inner souls. The world is full of fear and a lot of negativity and a lot of judgment. I just think people need to start shifting into joy and happiness."(sic)

      Talking about the work, after becoming popular, Losliya has signed JPR's directorial venture, Friends opposite Harbhajan Singh and Action King Arjun. She has also given nod to a film with Aari and Srushti Dange.

