Madras HC Passes Interim Order Against Amala Paul’s Ex-Fiancé Bhavninder For Sharing Engagement Pics

Madras High Court has recently passed an interim order against actress Amala Paul's ex-fiancé Bhavninder Singh, for posting their engagement pictures on social media without her consent. The court restrained him from posting their personal pictures on the internet. For the unversed, Amala had filed a petition in court in which the actress stated that she got engaged to the Mumbai-based singer in 2019, but they parted ways after a few months.

Amala Paul further claimed that Bhavninder Singh shared those engagement pictures on social media without her consent and promoted it as their wedding moments. Later, he removed the pictures from the internet. Coming back to Madras HC's decision, the judge Sathish Kumar ordered the singer to reply to the petition before December 22, 2020.

Earlier, the court had allowed the VIP 2 actress to file a defamation case against Bhavninder Singh. Now, since legal action has been taken against him, fans are waiting for his response.

Notably, Amala Paul was earlier married to director AL Vijay in 2014, but they got divorced in 2017.

On the professional front, Amala is currently busy shooting for her upcoming projects. She was last seen in critical acclaimed and commercial success Aadai (2019). The actress will next be seen in Tamil films Adho Andha Paravai Pola and Cadaver. Apart from Tamil, she is also a part of Aadujeevitham (Malayalam) and Lust Stories remake (Telugu).

