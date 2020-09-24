Madras High Court Directs Vishal Not To Sell Chakra To Any OTT Platform Till September 30

Today, Madras High Court ordered stay on Vishal's upcoming film Chakra's OTT release till September 30. The court directed the actor not to sell Chakra to any OTT platform until he sorts out his issues with the production house Trident Arts. For the unversed, the high court had sent a legal notice to Vishal and director MS Anandan on September 23, after the production house filed a case against them to stop the OTT release of Chakra.

As per Trident Arts' plea, Vishal reportedly owes them Rs 8 crore as compensation after the disastrous box office performance by his last film, Action, directed by Sundar C. After the hearing, the judge asked them to sort out their disputes mutually.

Trident Arts claimed that Vishal's last film Action was earlier planned to be made on a small budget, but the actor convinced them to spend Rs 44 crore on the project and had promised them to bear the loss, if the film failed to make a minimum collection of at least Rs 20 crore at the box office. Sadly, Action failed to create a mark at the box office and managed to earn only Rs 11.7 crore in South regions.

In the plea, they also said that Vishal had agreed to do another film with them and director Anandan. But Trident Arts' producers were shocked after knowing that Vishal and Anandan made Chakra, which they claim is the same script they agreed upon, under the actor's own production house Vishal Film Factory, and decided to release it on OTT platform. Hence, the production house is now demanding a compensation of Rs 8.29 crore.

On a related note, Chakra also stars Regina Cassandra and Shraddha Srinath in key roles. Now, after the court's direction, it will be interesting to see how will Vishal solve this issue with Trident Arts.

