Madurai’s Kousalya Kharthika Wins Rs. 1 Crore, Becomes The First Kodeeswari!

Madurai's Kousalya Kharthika has made history by becoming the first contestant to win the jackpot prize of Rs. 1 crore in Colors Tamil's Kodeeswari. Kousalya, a differently abled woman with speech and hearing impairment, took home the coveted prize on the episode which aired on January 21, 2020.

Kousalya was ecstatic about being the first ever winner of Kodeeswari hosted by Radhika Sarathkumar. She said in an interview, "I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do."

She continued, "I truly thank COLORS Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma'am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that 'I am now a Kodeeswari'."

Kousalya wants to use a part of her winnings to help those in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb school where she studied, in Nagerkoil. She also wants to treat herself to a trip to Switzerland or Italy, which has always been a dream.

Mother of a 1-year old, Kousalya triumphed over her disabilities and went on to become a university topper, securing a B.Sc in Technology, M.Sc in Information Science and an MBA. She currently works as a Junior Assistant at the Principal District Court in Madurai.

ALSO READ: TV Premiere: Vijay's Bigil Fails to Beat TRP Record of Ajith's Viswasam

ALSO READ: Andrea Jeremiah Just Revealed THIS About Vijay Starrer Master