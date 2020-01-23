    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Madurai’s Kousalya Kharthika Wins Rs. 1 Crore, Becomes The First Kodeeswari!

      By
      |

      Madurai's Kousalya Kharthika has made history by becoming the first contestant to win the jackpot prize of Rs. 1 crore in Colors Tamil's Kodeeswari. Kousalya, a differently abled woman with speech and hearing impairment, took home the coveted prize on the episode which aired on January 21, 2020.

      Madurai’s Kousalya Kharthika Becomes The First Kodeeswari!

      Kousalya was ecstatic about being the first ever winner of Kodeeswari hosted by Radhika Sarathkumar. She said in an interview, "I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But, right from my childhood, I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do."

      She continued, "I truly thank COLORS Tamil for giving me the opportunity to participate in the show and fulfil my dreams. It was an exhilarating experience being on the hot seat with Radikaa Ma'am who made me extremely comfortable. I am more than honoured to be part of this iconic game show and equally proud to tell the world that 'I am now a Kodeeswari'."

      Kousalya wants to use a part of her winnings to help those in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb school where she studied, in Nagerkoil. She also wants to treat herself to a trip to Switzerland or Italy, which has always been a dream.

      Mother of a 1-year old, Kousalya triumphed over her disabilities and went on to become a university topper, securing a B.Sc in Technology, M.Sc in Information Science and an MBA. She currently works as a Junior Assistant at the Principal District Court in Madurai.

      ALSO READ: TV Premiere: Vijay's Bigil Fails to Beat TRP Record of Ajith's Viswasam

      ALSO READ: Andrea Jeremiah Just Revealed THIS About Vijay Starrer Master

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X