      Mafia Day 1 Collection: Arun Vijay, Prasanna Film Makes Good Business At Box Office

      By
      |

      Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia has finally hit the screens on February 21, 2020, i.e. Mahashivratri. After experiencing decent buzz amongst the masses, the Tamil-thriller surprisingly managed to do good business at the box office on day 1.

      Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, Mafia is expected to mint good numbers on its opening day. As per the early buzz, Mafia managed to collect Rs 3 crores in Tamil Nadu. Notably, the film is expected to collect Rs 40 lakhs only in Chennai.

      Mafia poster

      However, the official figures of Mafia are yet to be out. If word of mouth is positive, the collections may increase in the last two days of the festive weekend.

      Here are the details of Mafia collection,

      On Day 1

      Chennai City: 30 to 40 lakhs

      Tamil Nadu: 2 to 3 crores

      Coming back to Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia, the film is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and directed by Karthick Naren.

      Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
