Mafia Day 1 Collection: Arun Vijay, Prasanna Film Makes Good Business At Box Office

Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia has finally hit the screens on February 21, 2020, i.e. Mahashivratri. After experiencing decent buzz amongst the masses, the Tamil-thriller surprisingly managed to do good business at the box office on day 1.

Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, Mafia has minted good numbers on its opening day. As per Tamil Nadu box office report, Mafia managed to collect Rs 2.4 crores in Tamil Nadu.

If word of mouth is positive, the collections may increase in the last two days of the festive weekend.

Here are the details of Mafia collection,

On Day 1

Tamil Nadu: 2.4 crores

Coming back to Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia, the film is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran and directed by Karthick Naren.