Mafia Day 2 Collection: Arun Vijay, Prasanna Starrer Witnesses Growth At Box Office

Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia is creating a storm at the box office. After getting a decent buzz from the masses, the Tamil-thriller surprisingly earned a good collection on day 1.

Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, Mafia collected Rs 2.4 crores in Tamil Nadu. Well, these numbers are indeed a pleasant surprise for Arun Vijay fans. Interestingly, the film is expected to witness growth on day 2 at the box office.

As per the early buzz, Mafia is expected to collect Rs 2.5 crores in Tamil Nadu and will reportedly mint Rs 50 lakhs in Chennai. Mafia might witness growth on Sunday as well.

Here are the details of Mafia collection

On Day 1

Tamil Nadu - 2.4 crores

On Day 2

Tamil Nadu - 2.5 crores

Chennai - 50 lakhs

Coming back to Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia, the film is directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran.