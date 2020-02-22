    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mafia Day 2 Collection: Arun Vijay, Prasanna Starrer Witnesses Growth At Box Office

      By
      |

      Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia is creating a storm at the box office. After getting a decent buzz from the masses, the Tamil-thriller surprisingly earned a good collection on day 1.

      Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the female lead, Mafia collected Rs 2.4 crores in Tamil Nadu. Well, these numbers are indeed a pleasant surprise for Arun Vijay fans. Interestingly, the film is expected to witness growth on day 2 at the box office.

      Mafia

      As per the early buzz, Mafia is expected to collect Rs 2.5 crores in Tamil Nadu and will reportedly mint Rs 50 lakhs in Chennai. Mafia might witness growth on Sunday as well.

      Here are the details of Mafia collection

      On Day 1

      Tamil Nadu - 2.4 crores

      On Day 2

      Tamil Nadu - 2.5 crores

      Chennai - 50 lakhs

      Also Read : Mafia Day 1 Collection: Arun Vijay, Prasanna Film Makes Good Business At Box Office

      Coming back to Arun Vijay and Prasanna starrer Mafia, the film is directed by Karthick Naren and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran.

      Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X