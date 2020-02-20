    For Quick Alerts
      Mafia Full Movie Leaked Online In HD Print For Download On Day 1

      Arun Vijay-starrer Mafia has been leaked on Tamilrockers and other torrent sites on the very first day of its release. Also starring Priya Bhavani Shankar and Prasanna in key roles, the Karthick Naren's directorial venture's box office business might get affected due to the leak.

      Ever since the trailer of Mafia released, Arun Vijay fans have been eagerly waiting to witness the Tamil-thriller on the big screen on occasion of Mahashivratri. Hence, the news is indeed a heartbreaking one for them.

      Mafia poster

      The shooting of the Arun Vijay starring thriller Mafia was reportedly wrapped up in mere 35 days. Fans are in for a treat as a thrilling action sequence between Arun Vijay and Prasanna is in store.

      The music of Mafia is composed by Jakes Bejoy. Cinematography and Editing have been handled by Gokul Benoy and Sreejith Sarang respectively.

      Read more about: mafia arun vijay prasanna
      Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 12:00 [IST]
