      Mafia, Ponniyin Selvan And Indian 2 To Face Trouble In Kerala Theaters

      Looks like Kerala Film Distributors Association is not happy with Lyca Productions as the former issued a notice to its members to not commit to any movie from the production house. The notice comes owing to the poor performance of Rajinikanth's Darbar, 2.0 and Suriya's Kaappaan at the box office.

      According to buzz, the circular comes after the news doing rounds about Lyca trying to sell Arun Vijay-Priya Bhavani Shankar-starrer Mafia to a new party. Ministudio and KTC group wanted to buy Mafia as a loss settlement of Kaala and Darbar respectively but were rejected by the company.

      Earlier during the release of Darbar in January, a contrary statement had come from the distributors with some calling the Thalaivar's film a success while the other tagging it a flop. Hence, tension has soared between Lyca and Kerala Film Distributors as Mafia: Chapter 1 is just three days away from its release

      MAFIA, INDIAN 2, PONNIYIN SELVAN

      Directed by Karthick Naren, Mafia: Chapter 1 is an action thriller with celebrated actor Prasanna in a negative role. The movie has been making headlines ever since the makers announced it and pushed the release date. To keep the enthusiasm alive among the audience, recently the makers had dropped a 25 seconds video of Arun Vijay and Prasanna delivering their dialogues.

      Story first published: Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 18:38 [IST]
