      Mafia Release In Trouble! Is Dhanush And Lyca’s Tiff A Reason Behind It

      Lyca Productions' Mafia starring Arun Vijay and Prasanna in lead roles, is scheduled to release on February 21, 2020. The anticipation for Karthik Naren's directorial venture is on a high level. However, superstar Dhanush may stop the release of Mafia.

      Reportedly, Dhanush had sold his production venture Kaala (2018)'s distribution rights to Lyca Productions. However, after the release, the film turned out to be the disaster at the box office. Hence, Lyca demanded Rs 30 crore from Dhanush as the loss.

      Later, Dhanush paid Rs 30 crores to the production house and asked for the official bills of losses. Shockingly, Lyca Productions refused to submit the bills to Dhanush.

      Since then, Dhanush is still trying to get his money back. As per Valai Pechu report, the VIP actor might not allow Mafia to release next week. Well, Dhanush didn't stop Darbar release as his father-in-law Rajinikanth was featured in the same.

      Though the report is not yet confirmed by either Dhanush or Lyca Productions. Meanwhile, the actor is soon to start shooting for his next Hindi film, Atrangi Re. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. Atrangi Re will be directed by Aanand L Rai and it's scheduled to release on February 14, 2021.

      Dhanush's last release Pattas was a hit at the box-office.

      Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
