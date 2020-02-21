    For Quick Alerts
      Mafia Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Think About The Arun Vijay Starrer!

      By
      |

      Mafia, the highly anticipated crime thriller that features Arun Vijay in the lead roles has finally hit the theatres today. The movie marks the second directorial outing of the popular young filmmaker Karthick Naren, who made a place for himself in the Tamil film industry with his directorial debut Dhruvangal Pathinaaru.

      Priya Bhavani Shankar, the popular actress appears as the female lead opposite Arun Vijay in the movie, which features Prasanna as the main antagonist. Mafia, which is written by director Karthick Naren himself, reportedly revolves around the cat and mouse game between two individuals, in Chennai city.

      Mafia Chapter 1 Twitter Review | Mafia Chapter 1 Audience Review | Mafia Chapter 1 Review

      Recently, it was rumoured that the Arun Vijay starrer is inspired from the popular Netflix series Narcos. However, director Karthick Naren rubbished the reports and confirmed that Mafia revolves around a fresh plot, even though the basic thread might look similar. Mafia, which comes with the tagline Chapter 1, might turn into a franchise.

      The director and his team have already hinted that they are planning to make a sequel for the project, which will materialize purely based on the box office performance of Mafia. The action-thriller is produced by Allirajah Subaskaran, under the banner Lyca Productions.

      Stay locked to this page for Mafia twitter review...

      Story first published: Friday, February 21, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
