Mafia Twitter Review: Here's What The Audiences Think About The Arun Vijay Starrer!

Mafia, the highly anticipated crime thriller that features Arun Vijay in the lead roles has finally hit the theatres today. The movie marks the second directorial outing of the popular young filmmaker Karthick Naren, who made a place for himself in the Tamil film industry with his directorial debut Dhruvangal Pathinaaru.

Priya Bhavani Shankar, the popular actress appears as the female lead opposite Arun Vijay in the movie, which features Prasanna as the main antagonist. Mafia, which is written by director Karthick Naren himself, reportedly revolves around the cat and mouse game between two individuals, in Chennai city.

Read Mafia twitter review to know what the audiences have to say about the movie...

Kaushik LM @LMKMovieManiac #Mafia 1st half: The cat & mouse game between the hero - villain is built up in a slow, steady manner. The film gradually gains momentum @arunvijayno1 @Prasanna_actor both look absolutely smashingOk handOk hand Perfect hero - villain #Mafia has a #GVMFilm look and feel in its treatment Rajasekar @sekartweets Halfway through #Mafia, a stylish action thriller. @karthicknaren_M takes fifteen minutes to establish characters but the cat and mouse game between @arunvijayno1 and @Prasanna_actor is Fire. Music and sound design, exceptional Ok handOk hand. Treatment is more like web show. Christopher Kanagaraj @Chrissuccess #Mafia - Film's intention is to build a strong base for Chapter-2. Macho Arun Vijay, PBS & Prasanna gud. Overdose of slow motion scenes. 1 st hlf s a letdown. 2nd hlf s btr. Endg which leads to part2 is apt. Writing could hv been btr. ‘More' Style & ‘Less' Substance. Just ‘Okay'! VCD @VCDtweets #Mafia - Simple & sleek no - nonsense cat & mouse game. Stylish making adds more value. @arunvijayno1 & @Prasanna_actor shine equally with their presence & performance. Liked the tension built gripping climax. Got high with the ending. I need #Mafia2 now. @karthicknaren_M Thumbs up Kolly Flick @KollyFlick #Mafia Man, this film is in top gear ! @karthicknaren_M you beauty, his screenplay vindicates his ability. @arunvijayno1 @priya_Bshankar @Prasanna_actor are exploding themselves in each frame they are appearing. Chapter 1 makes the basement strong for second part @LycaProductions

