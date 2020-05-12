Mahat Raghavendra Ready To Take 20 To 70 Percent Pay Cut

The lockdown imposed by the Indian government to curb Novel Coronavirus has indeed affected the showbiz. While the film industry is looking forward to resume work soon after the lockdown gets lifted, some of the actors have already started to announce their salary reduction to reduce the impact of lockdown on producers.

Actor and composer Vijay Antony is the first celebrity to announce a 25 per cent salary cut for his next three films. And now, joining the list of actors who has come forward on their own to help the producers is actor Mahat Raghavendra, who recently announced reduction in his salary as per the producer's decision.

In a statement, Mahat said, "Harish Kalyan, Vijay Antony sir and many others have decided to take a pay-cut because of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. I am really happy to hear this. I've been a part of the industry for over 10 years now. I've done a lot of characters and now, I'll be playing the lead in 2 films. Many people are now badly affected because of the lockdown and the most affected people are the producers and the distributors. If they all discuss and decide on a particular salary, I'm ready to take it even if it is 20%, 50% or 70% lesser. I'm ready to take the pay-cut."

Mahat further said, "I feel, for many actors like me, salary has not been a major concern. I am here to act, work in a lot of movies and try to entertain the audience. That is where lies the job satisfaction."

Mahat has worked in films like Mankatha and Jilla. He also had a successful journey in the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2. Mahat will be playing the lead role in Kettavanu Per Edutha Nallavanda and Ivan Than Uthaman.