Malavika Mohanan Calls TikTok A Cringe App, Her Reaction Leaves Twitter Divided

Lately, south diva Malavika Mohanan has been making it to the headlines for her upcoming venture Master with Vijay, and for her straightforward nature on social media. The actress has now become the talk of the town with her reply to a Twitter user about the TikTok ban.

Well, to a user who wondered where all the TikTokers would be going after the ban, the Petta actress replied that they might hopefully go to a lesser cringe app. Indeed, her reply has divided Twitter into two. Few were of the view that the actress is totally right and the ban came at the right time for everyone, another group replied to the actress' reaction with trolls on her acting skills and calling it cringer than the video sharing app.

Here's Her Tweet!

Hopefully to a lesser cringe app — malavika mohanan (@MalavikaM_) June 30, 2020

For the unversed, the Indian government recently banned 59 Chinese applications including TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, Shein, etc, to counter the threat posed by the apps to the security of the country. Announcing the ban, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued a statement that read, "These measures have been undertaken since there is credible information that these apps are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

Coming back to Malavika Mohanan, the trailer of her highly-anticipated movie Master, might be out on October 25, 2020 and movie on November 14, 2020 as a Deepavali release, according to several media reports. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the thriller is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Vijay Sethupathi, the versatile actor is appearing as the antagonist in the movie, which also features Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, VJ Ramya, and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles.

Malavika Mohanan Shares An Emotional Experience Of Facing Racist Comments From Her Friend's Mother

Malavika Mohanan Reveals How She Bagged Master; Says The Vijay Starrer Happened Because Of Petta!