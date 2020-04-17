REVEALED: Malavika Mohanan's Character In Vijay's Master

Master, the Vijay starrer is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated upcoming projects of Tamil cinema in 2020. The movie, which is said to be an out and out action thriller, features Petta fame actress Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. Recently, the sources close to the project revealed some interesting details about Malavika's character in Master.

As per the reports, the gorgeous actress is appearing in the role of a young professor in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Malavika's character will be introduced as a colleague of Vijay's character John Durairaj, who later falls in love with him. However, the name of her character is still kept under wraps.

Master will mark Malavika Mohanan's second outing in Tamil cinema. The actress who began her acting career with Malayalam films made her Tamil debut with the Rajinikanth starring blockbuster Petta. The actress had appeared as the pair of actor-filmmaker Sasi Kumar in the Karthik Subbaraj directorial. Malavika is the daughter of the renowned cinematographer KU Mohanan.

Thalapathy Vijay appears as John Durairaj aka JD Master, the Dean of a popular college in Master, which marks his first collaboration with talented actor Vijay Sethupathi and director Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, is appearing as the lead antagonist Bhavani, a notorious goon who crosses path with Vijay's JD Master.

The latest updates suggest that the Master team is currently busy with the post-production works of the movie, despite the all India lockdown, Reportedly, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and his team are working on the DI works of the movie. Anirudh Ravichander, the music director and his team are busy with the final sound recording works of Master.

As per the latest reports, the release of Master has been postponed to June 2020, due to the coronavirus scare and all India lockdown. The Vijay starrer is produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Creations.

