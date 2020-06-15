Malavika Mohanan Reveals How She Bagged Master: Says The Vijay Starrer Happened Because Of Petta!

Malavika Mohanan is all set to have her second outing in the Tamil film industry with the highly anticipated project Master. The charming actress is super excited to appear as the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the big-budget venture. In a recent interview, Malavika Mohanan finally revealed how she bagged the prestigious project.

The actress, who is eagerly looking forward to the release of Master, stated that she bagged the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial because of her journey in cinema. According to Malavika Mohanan, her Tamil debut venture, the Rajinikanth starring blockbuster, Petta was the main reason why the Vijay starrer happened.

'There are a few directors, few actors you want to work with. When Petta came my way, many people told me not to do the film because it was a small role. If I had said no to the film, saying I will only do lead roles, I would have missed out on such a lovely film. Though I had a small role, I had scope to perform. You need just one scene to make a mark. I also wanted to act with Rajinikanth sir. I didn't know if I would get a chance again to work with him. I am where I am today because I did that film. Master happened because of my journey in this industry, and Petta is an integral part of that journey', said Malavika in a recent interview given to TOI.