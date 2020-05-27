Mani Ratnam & Arvind Swamy To Team Up For A Love Story!

Mani Ratnam, the veteran filmmaker has had one of the most successful onscreen collaborations in his career with Arvind Swamy, the senior actor. If the latest reports are to be believed, Mani Ratnam and Arvind Swamy are now all set to team up once again. Reportedly, the duo will join hands for the filmmaker's next outing.

According to the latest reports, Mani Ratnam is making use of this lockdown period to script his upcoming directorial venture. Arvind Swamy is said to be in talks for the project, which is said to be a mature, intense love story. The filmmaker has hinted that his next outing after Ponniyin Selvan will be a love story, in the recent live interaction with the fans through his wife Suhasini Maniratnam's official Instagram page.

Mani Ratnam confirmed that the scripting of the untitled love story is on the final stage. The filmmaker is expected to announce the project officially once things are finalised between him and Arvind Swamy. The duo last joined hands for the 2018-released film Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.