Mani Ratnam's Navarasa: Here's A Major Update On The Web Series!

Mani Ratnam, the veteran filmmaker is all set to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series, Navarasa. As reported earlier, some of the biggest names of Indian cinema are coming together for the prestigious project. The project, which will be headed by Mani Ratnam, will have 9 segments based on the nine humanely expressions.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Navarasa will bring together some of the finest talents including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, GV Prakash Kumar, and so on in its cast. As reported earlier, Suriya will essay the lead role in the segment directed by 180 fame director Jayendra, while Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for the segment directed by Mani Ratnam's associate Bejoy Nambiar.

Sudha Kongara, another former assistant of the veteran filmmaker, is also directing a segment in the series with musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Along with these young talents, Mani Ratnam and his wife, the popular actress-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam will direct a segment each.