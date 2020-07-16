    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Mani Ratnam's Navarasa: Here's A Major Update On The Web Series!

      By
      |

      Mani Ratnam, the veteran filmmaker is all set to make his digital debut with the upcoming web series, Navarasa. As reported earlier, some of the biggest names of Indian cinema are coming together for the prestigious project. The project, which will be headed by Mani Ratnam, will have 9 segments based on the nine humanely expressions.

      Now, the latest reports suggest that Navarasa will bring together some of the finest talents including Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, GV Prakash Kumar, and so on in its cast. As reported earlier, Suriya will essay the lead role in the segment directed by 180 fame director Jayendra, while Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for the segment directed by Mani Ratnam's associate Bejoy Nambiar.

      Mani Ratnams Navarasa: Heres A Major Update On The Web Series!

      Sudha Kongara, another former assistant of the veteran filmmaker, is also directing a segment in the series with musician-actor GV Prakash Kumar in the lead role. Along with these young talents, Mani Ratnam and his wife, the popular actress-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam will direct a segment each.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X