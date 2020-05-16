Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Is Not Getting A Budget Cut, Confirms Sources!

Ponniyin Selvan, the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial is one of the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. The historical drama has been making headlines from the past few days due to the speculations regarding the budget cut. It was reported that Lyca Productions, the banner which co-produces Ponniyin Selvan has asked Mani Ratnam to cut down the budget.

However, the recent report published by popular daily India Today suggests that the multi-starrer is not getting a budget cut, and the speculations are totally baseless. 'Ponniyin Selvan is produced on a first-copy basis by Mani Ratnam. Hence, the news about the budget cut is completely false', said a source close to the magnum opus in a recent interview given to India Today.