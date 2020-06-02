Mani Ratnam To Direct A Sequel To This Popular Film?

Mani Ratnam who recently turned 64, is totally busy in his career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. Recently, it was reported that the senior filmmaker is planning to direct a project before resuming the shooting of his upcoming magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Reportedly, Mani Ratnam is planning to direct a sequel to his popular film Roja.

The latest reports published by a leading online portal, Mani Ratnam is joining hands with Arvind Swami, one of his most favourite actors for the sequel of the 1992-released movie. If the reports are to be believed, Swami will reprise his much-loved character Rishi Kumar from Roja, in the upcoming project.

Some unconfirmed reports also suggest that Dulquer Salmaan, the young actor has been approached to play a pivotal role in the Roja sequel, along with Arvind Swami. Dulquer has earlier joined hands with Mani Ratnam for the 2015-released romantic drama OK Kanmani. However, there is no official confirmation on any of these reports yet.

But, the sources close to the senior filmmaker suggest that he has finished the scripting for the upcoming Arvind Swami directorial, amidst lockdown. Even though Mani Ratnam has not made an official announcement on the same, it has been reported that the upcoming project will be a mature love story.