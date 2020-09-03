Mani Ratnam To Resume Filming Ponniyin Selvan In Sri Lanka?

After months of break due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent regulations, Mani Ratnam and his Ponniyin Selvan team are gearing up to resume filming of the epic drama. As per the speculations that are doing the rounds, the sequences including Vikram and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be shot from mid-September in Sri Lanka. It is said that the filming has been scheduled for a month-long period.

Though there were rumours that the filming might take place in Pune and Hyderabad, considering the current situation, the makers have decided to opt for the picturesque island. Notably, the team was shooting in the dense forests of Thailand before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world.

Besides Aishwarya and Vikram, the film has an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayaram, Vikram Prabhu, Balaji Shaktivel and Nizhalgal Ravi. Ponniyin Selvan based on an epic novel with the same name written by Amarar Kalki is backed by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, will have music composed by AR Rahman. Interestingly, the director himself has scripted the adapted screenplay of the project, along with Siva Anand and Kumaravel.

Meanwhile, as per reports Mani Ratnam will be making his digital debut with web series along with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren and Bejoy Nambiar among the other directors. Ratnam is also said to have signed a series on Navarasas, which will reportedly have Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil essaying a key role.

