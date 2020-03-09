Mannurunda Song From Soorarai Pottru Out: Suriya's Folk Song Will Give You Village Vibes

Suriya-starrer Soorarai Pottru's much-awaited song Mannurunda is finally out and as expected it's catchy and entertaining. The song had already created a solid buzz amongst the masses and thankfully it lived upto its expectation.

Mannurunda song features Suriya in rowdy avatar. The raw folk song has a melodious voice of Senthil Ganesh and it's been penned by K Ekadesi. The song from Soorarai Pottru shows unity amongst the workers. The lyrics has a depth and it touches your emotions. Mannurunda song gives you a village vibe.

Suriya-starrer, Soorarai Pottru is creating a buzz amongst the masses. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

Earlier, the music composer of the film, GV Prakash Kumar had shared delightful news on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Get ready for raw folk #mannurunda".

As per the composer's caption, Mannurunda song is a raw folk song and he also shared a poster, in which Suriya can be seen wearing an authentic south Indian attire. Ever since he shared about the release of Soorarai Pottru's second song, Suriya fans can't hold their excitement.

Earlier, the makers released a romantic song from Soorarai Pottru, Veyyon Silli. It was picturised on Suriya and the leading lady Aparna Balamurali. The song has already taken social media on the storm.

Coming back to Soorarai Pottru, the film is based on the life of Air Deccan founder GR Gopinath. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Mohan Babu, Jackie Shroff, Kaali Venkat and Karunaas in key roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on May 1, 2020.