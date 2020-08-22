Master And Jagame Thandhiram To Go The OTT Way After Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru?

Suriya's recent announcement of his next Soorarai Pottru getting an OTT release has surprised his fans. Earlier, the actor had rubbished the rumours of the movie's release on any video streaming platform and had also reiterated that the film is meant for the big screen. Well, looks like the actor had to change his mind given that he is one of the producers of the highly-anticipated film and the unending spike in COVID-19 positive cases in the state.

With the big release announcement, many fans of Kollywood films are wondering if Vijay's Master and Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram too would release on a video streaming platform. Well, let us tell you that the directors of both the films had recently stated that their projects will not release in OTT platforms whatsoever. Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of Vijay's Master recently said during a media interaction that even the film's update like teaser or trailer can only be unveiled once the lockdown ends.

Similarly, during an interaction with India Today, Jagame Thandhiram director Karthik Subbaraj had said that he cannot comment on the trailer or the teaser release of the film, unless there is a clarity about the reopening of theatres. He was quoted as saying, "I am sure every filmmaker wants to watch their film on the big screen along with the audience. The theatre experience will always remain close to my heart." It is to be noted that even though the lockdown got lifted, the theatres might take more time to have a massive crowd, considering the COVID-19 fear among the people as of now. Well, if the OTT platforms are ready to offer an amount thought of by the makers, the video streaming platforms will be a good option for the big-budget films to rely on.

On a related note, Master was earlier scheduled for a release on April 9, 2020 while Jagame Thandhiram was scheduled for a release on August 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, Soorarai Pottru will be exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2020.

