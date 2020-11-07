Master: Arjun Das Recalls Getting A Call From Makers Of Vijay Starrer To Welcome Him On Board!

As fans and followers of Thalapathy Vijay await the massive release of Master, actor Arjun Das treats netizens by sharing his experience of getting 'the' call from the makers. Though his inclusion in the film was announced only on November 30, 2019, he revealed that he got a call from the makers a year back.

Calling the opportunity a lifetime settlement, he tweeted, "Same time last year a call that changed my life 'Vaa machi welcome to #Thalapathy64 #Master' A conversation that will stay with me forever. Thank you Lokesh Kanagaraj Sir, Vijay Sir, Lalit Kumar Sir, XB Film Creators and Jagadish bro for the opportunity. #Lifetimesettlement."

Same time last year a call that changed my life

“Vaa machi welcome to #Thalapathy64 #Master “ A conversation that will stay with me forever.

Thank you @Dir_Lokesh Sir 🤗@actorvijay Sir @Lalit_SevenScr Sir @XBFilmCreators @Jagadishbliss bro for the opportunity.#lifetimesettlement — Arjun Das (@iam_arjundas) November 6, 2020

The fans of the talented actor were seen congratulating him on the special occasion, while a few others also asked him about an update on the highly awaited Master teaser and trailer release.

Actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, who is also a part of the film expressed his eagerness to watch the film's trailer very soon as he replied to Arjun Das' tweet saying, "Memories we will carry for the rest of our lives. Now all we are waiting for is one call saying "machi trailer ready".

On a related note, earlier during a media interaction, the director of the film Lokesh Kanagaraj had said that the team will drop incessant updates of the film once they lock the theatrical release date of Master after a thorough analysis. Well, if reports are to be believed, the teaser of the film might be released on the occasion of Diwali. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

The highly-anticipated film backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, and VJ Ramya.

