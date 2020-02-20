Master Audio Launch Cancelled? Might Leave Vijay’s Fans Disappointed

The eagerly awaited audio launch of Thalapathy Vijay's Master seems doubtful as it gets canceled. The event was earlier scheduled to be held on 10th March in Chennai's Hindusthan College but was later changed to Nehru Stadium. And now it looks like the latter venue has also been changed again and it is unlikely if the audio launch will take place. An official announcement of the grand event has not yet been made by the makers.

The Bigil actor was recently in headlines over the income tax raid which was carried out at his residence in Chennai wherein he was grilled by the officials for hours. Vijay continued Master's shoot after the formalities and was welcomed by his fans with screams and hoots. If the launch happens, his address will be the highlight of the event as Thalapathy fans will be expecting him to talk about his stand on the raid.

Recently, the makers had dropped the first single of Master sung by Vijay. The song went viral and has been loved by his fans. This is the first collaboration of the actor with director Lokesh Kanagraj. The movie will feature Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist with Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagan Perumal in supporting roles. The movie produced under the banner XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio is close to its wrap. Master will make its entry in theatres on April 9, 2020.

The audio launch of Vijay's Master is unlikely to happen as the venue for the event is not fixed yet. The movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will have Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi will essay the antagonist in the multilingual action thriller.