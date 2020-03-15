Master Audio Launch Live Updates: Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Share The Stage For The First Time!

The highly anticipated Master audio launch event is expected to begin shortly. The Tamil film industry's Thalapathy and Makkal Selvan, Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to share the stage for the first time at the much-awaited audio launch event of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. The Master audio launch event is expected to unveil a bunch of surprises for the audiences.

Recently, the makers had revealed the tracklist of Master through social media platforms. The Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj project has a highly interesting tracklist with a variety of tunes composed by the renowned young musician Anirudh Ravichander. Interestingly, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Santhosh Narayanan, the popular music directors have lent their voices to the Master songs.

5.00 PM: Thalapathy Vijay arrives at the venue. The Master actor is looking super handsome in the blue suit

5.30 PM: Vijay shares a tender moment with his parents, senior filmmaker Chandrasekhar and renowned singer Shoba Chandrasekhar on stage.