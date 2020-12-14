Master Becomes Most Tweeted About Movie Of 2020; Check Out The Top 10 Contenders On The List!

Here's big news for all Thalapathy Vijay fans. The versatile actor's highly awaited film Master, which indeed became a hot topic on social media has now become the most tweeted about movie of 2020.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has topped the list after competing with biggies from other industries including Vakeel Saab, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, RRR, Pushpa and KGF Chapter 2 among others.

Let us tell you that the film was earlier scheduled for a theatrical release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. The innumerable fans and followers of Vijay who were eagerly awaiting updates from the makers, witnessed the teaser of the film recently which garnered huge attention of the netizens, eventually making them tweet more about Master. Interestingly, Vijay's selfie from the sets of Master became the most retweeted tweet of 2020.

As Master tops the list of most tweeted about movies of 2020, check out the other contenders who competed with the Vijay-starrer.

1. #Master

The Vijay-starrer backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio also features Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. If reports are to be believed, the film will have a massive release on Pongal 2021.

2. #VakeelSaab

Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab is the Telugu remake of the Bollywood film Pink. The drama directed by Venu Sriram, has been jointly produced by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor. Vakeel Saab also has talented actresses Nivetha Thomas and Anjali.

3. #Valimai

The Ajith-starrer became the talk of the town after incessant requests of fans for the updates and eventual hashtags, that went viral on social media. The thriller directed by H Vinoth has a star cast including Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pavel Navageethan and Yogi Babu.

4. #SarkaruVaariPaata

With the cast and crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata yet to commence shoot, the Mahesh Babu-starrer has acquired 4th position in the list. The film's hashtag went viral on social media, with its announcement and also the Superstar's 45th birthday celebration (August 9), which indeed became the talk of the town. Directed by Parasuram, the film has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady.

5. #SooraraiPottru

The film directed by Sudha Kongara has an ensemble cast including Suriya, Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal, Urvashi, Sampath Raj, Karunas and Mohan Babu. Upon its release on Amazon Prime Video, Soorarai Pottru achieved the OTT blockbuster status within 24 hours.

6. #RRR

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead role, the period drama directed by SS Rajamouli is undoubtedly one of the highly awaited films of the year. RRR will also feature Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

7. #Pushpa

Featuring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will have Stylish Star in a never-seen-before-avatar. The cast and crew recently resumed the shooting after months of break, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

8. #SarileruNeekevvaru

Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru is undeniably one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The innumerable fans and followers of the Superstar who were impressed with the movie had trended the hashtags that went viral during its grand release.

9. #KGFChapter2

The action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films banner. KGF: Chapter 2 features an ensemble cast including Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi and Achyuth Kumar.

10. #Darbar

The Rajinikanth starrer released on January 9, 2020, has acquired the tenth position on the list of most tweeted-about movies of 2020. Directed by AR Murugadoss the film has a cast including Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Nawab Shah and Sriman.

