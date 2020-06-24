Master Gets Postponed Again: The Vijay Starrer To Hit The Screens In 2021?

Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer, is unarguably the most-awaited upcoming projects of the Tamil film industry. The action thriller, which was originally slated to hit the theaters in April 2020, has been postponed indefinitely due to novel coronavirus pandemic. But recently, the reports have been suggesting that Master will hit the theaters for Deepavali 2020.

However, the sources close to the Vijay starrer are now suggesting that the release is postponed once again. If the reports are to be true, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial will now only hit the screens by the next year. The sources suggest that the makers have decided to postpone Master to 2021, and the highly anticipated project will mostly hit the screens as a Pongal 2021 release.

Reportedly, the team decided to postpone the release as it is impossible for the world to come back to normalcy in immediate future, as the COVID_19 pandemic is still not under control. In that case, the theaters will mostly remain shut by the end of 2020. So there is no alternatives other than postponing the release of Master to next year.