      Master In Theatres Vs Soorarai Pottru On Prime: Vijay Or Suriya, Who Will Win The Diwali Battle?

      Vijay's Master and Suriya's Soorarai Pottru are undoubtedly two of the most anticipated movies of the year. The Tamil movies which were scheduled to release on April 9 and April 13 respectively, had to postpone the release to an indefinite date owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

      Interestingly, Suriya's production venture, Ponmagal Vandhal starring Jyotika has skipped the theatrical release and will have a digital premiere on May 29. Earlier, the makers had announced that the movie would hit the theatres on March 27. Well, as per reports the streaming rights of Ponmagal Vandhal have been secured by Amazon Prime for a whopping amount. Well, with this the legal drama has become the first film to have a direct OTT release in the history of Tamil cinema.

      It is said that the video streaming company is also eager to secure Suriya-starrer Surarai Pottru. As per rumour, the company has been approaching the makers for the digital rights of the thriller for an amount acceptable to the latter. As per sources, the makers have not yet revealed their decision about the same. It is also said that Suriya will take a decision after analysing the performance of Ponmagal Vandhal on Amazon. Well, if everything goes according to the plans of the American company, Suriya's movie will have a direct release on Amazon Prime. It is to be noted that Suriya's movies are mostly released on festive occasions, and therefore there are high chances of the Sudha Kongara directorial having a release during Diwali.

      Similarly, there are reports emerging that Vijay's Master might have a Diwali release. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj is currently in its post-production stage. As per reports, the makers of the action thriller is eyeing for a big festival date for the theatrical release. Interestingly, Vijay's Mersal(2017), Sarkar(2018), Kaththi(2014), and Bigil(2019) among a few other films were released on Diwali.

      Well, we will have to wait for a little longer for the official announcement of the makers of the movie to know if there would be yet another face to face between the two leading actors of Kollywood, but this time on two different platforms. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below!

