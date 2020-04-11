Master Movie Update Coming Soon! Makers Of Vijay Starrer To Announce Trailer Date On April 14th?

On the previously fixed release date of Vijay's Master, fans were seen requesting the makers to at least release the trailer amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Responding to them, the makers requested them to keep up the spirit and promised that the Master would be coming soon. They had tweeted, "We miss you, just like how you miss us! Hoping that a master-mind finds an antidote and put an end to Corona! We'll come back stronger nanbaa. Stay home, Stay Safe."

Well, if a new rumour has anything to do with reality, the fans will not have to wait longer, as an update on the movie will be unveiled soon. Apparently, the trailer or teaser release date will be out on April 14th, i.e. on Puthandu (Tamil New Year). If true, the trailer or teaser will only have a digital launch unlike the previous releases at the theatres. However, it's a sure fact that this would be a bigger gift to fans by Thalapathy on the special occasion.

The action-thriller, which was supposed to release on April 9th is currently postponed to an indefinite date due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about the movie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman, VJ Ramya, and Arjun Das in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the XB Film Creators in Association with Seven Screen Studio, the lens is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the film.

