      Master Movie: Vijay To Essay Dean John Durairaj, ID Card Goes Viral

      The much-anticipated Kollywood movie of the year, Master is charming the audience much before its release. Directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, the action thriller will have Vijay essaying the role of a Dean of an Arts and Science College.

      Master

      master

      He will be essaying the role of professor James Durairaj aka JD. Well, the ID card revealing the same is doing the rounds on social media. The actor looks handsome as ever in the card with a light blue shirt and glasses on.

      Talking about the release of Master, the movie might get postponed from 9th April 2020 to a future date due to the ongoing Coronavirus scare. But there has been no word from the makers about the same yet.

      Recently Master audio launch had garnered a tremendous response from the netizens. Vijay, during his speech, had apologised to the fans for organizing the event confined to the cast and crew of the movie. Apparently, the event was turned into a private one due to the corona outbreak and also because of the incidents that occurred earlier during the Bigil audio event where his fans were injured.

      Master, bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators, has Vijay Sethupathi playing an antagonist. The movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida, and VJ Ramya in pivotal roles. Master has lens cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

