Master Release Date: Thalapathy Vijay To Surprise Fans On THIS Big Festival?

Not too long ago, the makers of Vijay's Master released the highly awaited teaser of the film. In the teaser released on Diwali, the superstar as Professor JD (John Durairaj) looked remarkable as ever. The acting chops of Vijay along with the other stars featured in the teaser including Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi were highly appreciated by the netizens.

Recently, the 1-minute-30-second video hit 40 million views on YouTube and also became one of the most-liked teasers on the video-sharing platform, with 1.6 million likes within 16 hours of its release.

With the teaser being an awe-inspiring one, the fans and followers of Thalapathy are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the screens very soon. Well, if reports are to be believed, Master will have a massive release on Pongal 2021. It is also said that the makers of the film have initiated talks with a leading OTT platform as an alternative. Rumours are rife that if the film is not able to make it to the theatres on Pongal, Master might have a direct-to-OTT release. Let us tell you that the digital rights of the film have been reportedly acquired by Amazon Prime Video, while the satellite rights have been sold to Sun TV.

Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. As per a leaked plot of the film, Vijay will be seen essaying an undercover Cop who joins a college as a dean to solve a crime mystery. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The lens for the film is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

