Master Release: Double Treat For Fans On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday!

The wait is finally over! After several postponements, Master eventually gets a release date. Yes, you heard it right. If the reports are to go by, the action-thriller will hit the theatres on Vijay's birthday, i.e. on 22nd June. If true, this will be a grand gift for the Vijay Fans, and it will surely be celebrated more like a festival in Tamil Nadu. Earlier, the movie was to release on 9th April, but the makers had to push the date due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the further nationwide lockdown.

Recently, on the previously announced release date, the fans were seen requesting the makers to at least release the trailer amid the lockdown. Responding to which they requested to keep up the spirit and promised that Master will be coming soon. There was also a rumour that the makers of the Vijay-starrer might unveil the trailer of the movie on 14th April, i.e. on Tamil New Year (Puthandu). Well, the fans have been indeed waiting for long, and the makers will surely have to work on a brisk pace to gear up for the release.

Coming back to Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman and Azhagan Perumal in pivotal roles. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master has lens cranked by Sathyan Sooryan and music composed Anirudh Ravichander.

Master Movie Update Coming Soon! Makers Of Vijay Starrer To Announce Trailer Date On April 14th?