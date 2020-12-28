Master Release: Ticket Booking Of Vijay Starrer To Start On THIS Date?

Fans and followers of Vijay are awaiting Master's pan-India release. Reportedly, the film will hit the theatres on January 13, 2021, on the special occasion of Pongal. The announcement about the same will be made through the trailer of the film, which as per reports will release on the eve of New Year 2021.

With fans awaiting the big announcement, we hear that the ticket bookings of Master will begin on January 7, 2021.

It is said that the makers are all set to welcome their beloved audience, who have been waiting for months for the release of the film. Also, the team is expecting big business on Day 1 of the ticket booking. Interestingly, reports also suggest that a few theatres have already started the bookings. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

As fans are leaving no stone unturned to make the film a memorable one with a few massive records on social media, the makers have high hopes with the release of Master as well. Notably, the film topped the list of Twitter's most tweeted title tags for any South Indian film within 24 hours. Also, Thalapathy's selfie from the sets of the film became the most retweeted tweet of the year.

On a related note, recently, Master was certified U/A by the Censor Board of Film Certification. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the Thalapathy-starrer has Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. The film also features an ensemble cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. Bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

