Master Release: Vijay Starrer Might Not Hit The Theatres On Pongal 2021

With several speculations doing the rounds about Master's release in January, Vijay's innumerable fans and followers are expecting a big treat on the special occasion of Pongal 2021.

A few reports and social media buzz had suggested that the film's trailer will be out on the eve of New Year 2021, wherein the big release announcement of the Thalapathy-starrer will be made.

Well now, looks like fans will have to wait longer to witness the 'mass-patam' as we hear that the makers are planning to postpone the release date yet again. Yes, you read that right. If reports are to be believed, the makers have decided to release the film on the special occasion of Tamil New Year, which is on April 14, 2021.

Though the reason behind the same is not known yet, rumours are rife that an announcement about the same will be made through the official trailer of the film. If true, Master will hit the theatres a year after the actual release date, April 9, 2020. For the uninitiated, the release of the film was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

On a related note, the highly awaited teaser of the film was released on the special occasion of Diwali (November 14, 2020). On the other hand, the Telugu version of the same was dropped on December 17, 2020. Upon hitting YouTube, the teaser received huge appreciation from netizens.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio. Other than Thalapathy, the anticipated film also features Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Vijay's Master To Ajith's Valimai: Top 5 Kollywood Releases To Look Forward To In 2021!

Also Read: Master Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay Fans Set A New Record On YouTube!