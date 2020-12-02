Master Release: Vijay Starrer To Create Record By Hitting 1000+ Screens In Tamil Nadu On Pongal 2021?

A few days back reports were rife that Master will make it to the theatres on Pongal 2021. Though it was said that the makers are also in talks with a leading OTT platform as an alternative, the team recently took to their social media space to rubbish the rumour calling it baseless. Well now, it said that the Vijay-starrer has high chances of getting a release on Pongal 2021.

The film will reportedly release in 1000+ theatres across Tamil Nadu during the festival. If so, Master will become the first movie to release in such a large number of theatres. Let us remind you that Thalapathy Vijay's previous outing Bigil, which was released on Diwali 2020 (October 25), hit 700 screens in Tamil Nadu. It is said that the theatre owners across Tamil Nadu are eagerly looking forward to the release of Master, which will surely gain them a good profit post-COVID-19 lockdown.

Talking about the recent press statement by the makers of Master, a leading OTT platform had approached them with an offer, but the team is aiming only for theatrical release. The statement read, "We understand and can feel the amount of excitement among the audiences to celebrate our #Master in theatres. We await the big day to come, as much as you do. With a lot of rumours surfacing in the past few days, we would like to clarify our stand on it. Though we have an offer from a reputed OTT service provider, we prefer to the theatrical release, which is the need of the hour for industry to survive the on-going crisis." The team further requested theatre owners to stand with them to support the revival of Tamil film industry.

Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, on the occasion of Diwali, the makers had dropped the highly awaited teaser of the film featuring Thalapathy, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the camera for Master is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Master: Thalapathy Vijay To Play A Highly Challenging Character In The Movie?

Kollywood 2020: Top 5 Videos That Stole Our Hearts This Year!