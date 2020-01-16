Master: The Second Look Poster Of The Vijay Starrer Takes Social Media By Storm!

Vijay, the Thalapathy of Tamil cinema is all set to team up with Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj for the upcoming project which has been titled as Master. The official second look poster of Master, which was released recently is now taking social media by storm. The highly promising second look poster features Vijay in a different look.

According to the sources close to the project, Master is a different film that features Vijay in a never-seen-before character. Expectations are definitely riding high on the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial after the release of the second look poster, as it hints that Master has something very big in store for both the cine-goers and Vijay fans.

As reported earlier, Master has already emerged as a profitable venture for its makers, with the massive pre-release business. If the reports are to be believed, the Vijay starrer has crossed the 200-Crore mark with its pre-release business, which includes the satellite, digital streaming, and audio rights.

If things fall in place, the shooting of the action thriller will be wrapped up around February 2020. According to the reports, Vijay is playing the role of James Durairaj aka JD Master in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi, the supremely talented actor is essaying a pivotal role in Master, thus marking his first on-screen collaboration with Thalapathy.

The rumour mills suggest that Sethupathi is appearing in the role of Chellappadaas, the main antagonist in the project. However, the reports are yet to be officially confirmed. Malavika Mohanan, the Petta fame actress essays the female lead opposite Vijay in the movie, that features Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman, Sanjeev, Srinath, Azhagan Perumal, VJ Ramya, etc., in the supporting roles.

Sathyan S Sooryan is the director of photography. Anirudh Ravichander composes the songs and background score. Master, which is produced by XB Film Creators has been slated to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020.

Also Read:

Will Vijay Have Two Releases In 2020? Thalapathy 65 Trends On Social Media!