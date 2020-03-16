    For Quick Alerts
      Master Songs: Why Is Tharudhala Kadharuna Changed To Pona Pogattum? Is It A Dig At Thala Ajith?

      Vijay fans are on a rejoice mood as the much-awaited audio tracks from Master were finally launched yesterday, releasing 8 tracks. The social media has been trending with #mastertaudiolaunch since the announcement and the Master spell has clearly not gotten away yet. Interestingly, one of the tracks 'Tharudhala Kadharuna' is now on focus as netizens wonder if it has anything to do with Thala Ajith. Apparently, they have found a pun in the title of the track breaking down into 'Tharu-thala-Kadharuna'.

      Well, the track rendered by CB Vinith has invited a huge number of memes and backlashes on social media. Later, to clear the situation, makers had to change the title to Pona Pogattum.

      Interestingly Vijay during his audio launch event speech had mentioned his contemporary Ajith as he said that he has dressed up in a blazer like his friend Ajith.

      Well, Vijay and Ajith are considered two of the finest actors and rivals in the Tamil film industry.

      Talking about the other audio tracks, celebrated music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja and singer Santhosh Narayanan have rendered their voices for the action thriller. Going by the tracklist released by the makers, Yuvan has sung 'Andha Kanna Paathaakaa' while the latter has sung 'Polakattum Para Para'. Interestingly, Yuvan will lend his voice to Thalapathy after 18 years of Puthiya Geethai.

      Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj features Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Sriman and Azhagan Perumal in pivotal roles. Produced by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Master will release on April 9, 2020.

