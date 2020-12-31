Master: Storyline Of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Film Becomes The Talk Of The Town

Master’s Plot

As per reports, Thalapathy will play the role of a young professor in Master, who is addicted to alcohol and is sent to a juvenile home to teach children for a period of 3 months. His clash with a deadly gangster (Vijay Sethupathi) is the crux of the film, as the latter, who owns the juvenile home uses children for illegal activities.

Master Inspired By Silenced?

Well, with the synopsis going viral on social media, a few opine that the film is highly inspired by the 2011 Korean film Silenced, wherein the lead Kang In-ho, a teacher, rescues and fights for the children of a school who are victims of physical and sexual violence. However, we will have to wait and watch the film to know the reality behind the ongoing buzz about the plot of Master. On a related note, the runtime of the film is reportedly 2 hours and 59 minutes.

Master Cast And Crew

Master backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio also features Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography and editing are carried out by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj.