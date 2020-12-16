Master Teaser: Thalapathy Vijay Fans Set A New Record On YouTube!

As innumerable fans and followers of Vijay await Master's release, looks like the teaser of the film has garnered huge attention globally. Helmed by the talented director Lokesh Kanagaraj, the teaser of the Thalpathy-starrer has now achieved a rare feat.

Master teaser released on November 14, 2020, on the special occasion of Diwali has now become the first Indian film teaser to cross 500K comments on YouTube. Interestingly, the highly loved teaser has garnered a whopping 2.5 million likes on the video streaming platform.

For the uninitiated, recently, the teaser became the most liked teaser in India with 16 million views within 16 hours of its release. Well, with the news of the unique feat going viral on social media, fans and followers of the actor are highly elated and are expressing their love and support to Vijay through their social media handle.

Though Vijay missed the release of Master this year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, 2020 has indeed been a lucky year for the Superstar. As per Twitter, the actor's film Master has become the most-tweeted-about movie of 2020. Also, his selfie with fans from the sets of Master became the most retweeted post on the micro-blogging platform.

On a related note, the Telugu version of the film's teaser will be out tomorrow at 6 pm.

Talking more about the film, the thriller, which was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, will most likely release on Pongal 2021. Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, the highly-anticipated movie will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying key roles.

