Master Teaser Out: Thalapathy Vijay As Professor JD Is Breathtakingly Awesome!

Vaathi is finally here! The highly anticipated teaser of Vijay's Master has been released today. In the 1-minute-30-second video, Thalapathy can be seen playing the role of a troublemaker professor named JD (John Durairaj).

Though nothing much is revealed in the teaser about his character in the film, the actor can be seen engaging in a high-octane fight sequence with Vijay Sethupathi, the antagonist. On the other hand, Arjun Das and Malavika Mohanan can also be seen portraying promising roles in Master.

Let us tell you that the film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 9, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. Since then the fans have been waiting and even requesting makers for a major update of the film. If reports are to be believed, the makers have finally decided to drop the update only because of the incessant requests from the die-hard fans of Thalapathy. It is said that the actor didn't want to disappoint his fans as he has been treating them with his updates of his project and even films during Diwali that includes his recent ventures Bigil, Mersal and Sarkar.

Master helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj will have Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Interestingly, a high-octane action sequence featuring the actor and Thalapathy will be one of the highlights of the film. Reportedly, Vijay will be seen essaying an undercover Cop who joins a college as a dean to solve a crime mystery. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

Backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, Master will also feature Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal. The lens for the film is cranked by Sathyan Sooryan while the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

