Vijay’s Master Teaser To Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Title Teaser; 5 Kollywood Videos That Stole Our Hearts in 2020

The year 2020 will always be remembered for bringing the lives of people across the world to a standstill. The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown took control over almost everything and turned social-distancing into the new normal.

The entertainment industry which is known as one of the most lucrative industries of the world witnessed a sink with the pandemic. Theatres were closed, shoots, telecasts and even releases of a few big films were kept on hold for an indefinite period. The technicians and workers who were already struggling to make ends meet were left jobless with the lockdown.

On the other hand, the emergence of OTT platforms attracted the attention of a few makers for releasing their movies, while another section refrained from it stating that their film is completely meant for a theatrical experience.

For Kollywood, 2020 was expected to be a promising year, but the COVID-19 indeed shattered all the plans. Towards the end of the year, a few makers gradually started dropping updates of their films to keep up the excitement of the fans, which in fact created a huge buzz on social media. Well, as 2020 is nearing its end we bring you Top 5 videos that stole our hearts this year and entertained us like never before.

Master Teaser

Release Date: November 14, 2020

Occasion: Diwali

The video featuring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan garnered huge appreciation upon its release. Thalapathy as a troublemaker professor named JD (John Durairaj) impressed the fans with his mass entry and the video is now the most liked teaser on YouTube in India. Also, the viral video has crossed 42 million views on the video streaming platform.

Click Here To Watch Master Teaser

The highly awaited teaser was released after incessant requests of Thalapathy fans who have been waiting for the film's release for months now. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was earlier scheduled to release on April 9, 2020, but was later pushed indefinitely owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vikram Title Teaser

Release Date: November 7, 2020

Occasion: Kamal Haasan's 66th Birthday

Vikram's teaser received much love from the audience. Featuring Kamal Haasan, the 2-minute-22-second video was praised for its concept, Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction, Anirudh Ravichander's background music and undoubtedly Ulaganayagan's impeccable acting chops.

Click Here To Watch Vikram Title Teaser

The teaser is indeed proof that a huge treat is waiting for the innumerable fans of the legendary actor upon the film's release on big screens. The video has so far gathered 14 million views on YouTube.

Soorarai Pottru Trailer

Release Date: October 26, 2020

Occasion: Vijaya Dashami

The 2-minute-1-second video featuring Suriya as Air Force captain Nedumaaran Rajangam indeed won the hearts of the audience with his arrival. Directed by Sudha Kongara, the trailer featuring Paresh Rawal, Urvashi and Aparna Balamurali has currently 26 million views on YouTube. Notably, the impactful trailer helped Soorarai Pottru garner more eyeballs post its release on Amazon Prime Video as it achieved the OTT blockbuster status within 24 hours.

Click Here To Watch Soorarai Pottru Trailer

'Rakita Rakita' Song From Jagame Thandhiram

Release Date: July 28, 2020

Occasion: Dhanush's 37th Birthday

The first single from Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram will indeed make you groove. Crooned by the actor himself, the song is a reminder to stay happy in life no matter what! The catchy yet meaningful lyrics of the song caught the attention of the people in no time and is definitely one of the tracks you'll want to sink yourself into. 'Ratika Ratika' has garnered 36 million views on YouTube as of now.

Click Here To Watch Rakita Rakita Song

'Chellamma Chellamma' Song From Doctor

Release Date: July 16, 2020

Occasion: Post Tik Tok Ban In India

The 6-minute-17-second video starts with a short conversation between Doctor movie's director Nelson Dilipkumar, actor Sivakarthikeyan and music director Anirudh Ravichander. Well, the trio is on a serious discussion about the first single of the film but seems like the music director has forgotten about it amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Click Here To Watch Chellamma Chellamma Song

After incessant requests, Anirudh asks about the requirement of the song, to this, the actor says that the song should be a hit and should rule the Tik Tok app (which was already banned a few days back). Knowing about the Chinese app's ban, Sivakarthikeyan pens a lyric with the concept and asks Anirudh to compose music for the same.

Well, the 'Chellamma' song crooned by Anirudh and Jonita Gandhi will grab your attention from the get-go. If you are a lover of peppy tracks and love dancing to the drum beats this song is definitely for you! The song from Doctor has garnered 70 million views on YouTube.

D43: GV Prakash Kumar Walks Out Of Dhanush-Karthick Naren Project?

Suriya's Vaadivasal: Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu Slams The Fake Reports