Master Teaser: Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj To Treat Fans With A Diwali Surprise On November 14?

Looks like the makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Master are all set to drop the highly awaited teaser of the film. Yes, you read that right! As expected, director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the team will be unveiling the teaser on the special occasion of Diwali 2020.

Though the date and time have not been confirmed by the team, recent grapevine suggests that the teaser of the film will be out on November 14, 2020, at 6 pm. Prior to the release, an announcement regarding the same might be unveiled on November 12 or 13.

Well now, the innumerable fans and followers of the actor can't keep calm with the ongoing buzz doing the rounds on social media. On one hand, a few are trending the viral hashtag #MasterTeaser on Twitter, while the others are on a mission to break all previous records ever created by the teaser of a film. It is to be noted that recently, Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the updates related to the film will only be out once the team is sure about the theatres opening.

Let us tell you that a small section of Tamil Nadu theatres have reopened after a 8-month break, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. A few films including Vijay's previous venture Bigil have been re-released in theatres now. On a related note, if reports are to be believed, makers of Master are currently analysing the scope of the film's theatrical release and how it will garner a large audience post the COVID-19 break.

Notably, the highly awaited film bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, also features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah and Arjun Das in pivotal roles.

