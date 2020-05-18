Master Trailer Is 'Marana Mass', Reveals Arjun Das!

Master trailer is one of the major things that the Tamil cinema audiences are eagerly waiting for, right now. According to the believable sources, the much-awaited official trailer of the Vijay starrer is expected to release very soon. Recently, young actor Arjun Das revealed some interesting details about the Master trailer.

Arjun Das revealed that he has watched the Master trailer about 6 times, in the recent live interaction with his followers on his official Instagram page. The actor stated that the official trailer of the Vijay starrer is just 'Marana Mass' and will be totally worth the wait.

Here's what Arjun Das said about Master trailer in his live video: 'I have watched the Master trailer almost 6 times; marana mass ah iruku. I think the trailer will release once the release date is confirmed. But trust me, onne onnu than solla mudiyum, it will be worth the wait. There is a shot in the trailer, that one dialogue by Vijay sir is gonna make fans go crazy. I can't wait for all of you to watch the trailer'

Interestingly, Arjun Das has also confirmed that Master will not get an OTT release. The actor pointed out that the fans won't be able to accept an OTT release, as they have to watch the 4 AM and 5 AM shows in theaters. So, Arjun is sure that the Thalapathy Vijay starrer will have the OTT release only after completing its successful run at the theaters.

Master, which is said to be a complete action thriller, will mark Vijay's first collaboration with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and talented actor Vijay Sethupathi. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial features Petta fame Malavika Mohanan as the female lead. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs and background score for the project. Master is produced by Xavier Britto, under the banner XB Creations.

